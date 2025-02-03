Pakistani president to visit China

Xinhua) 09:40, February 03, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President Asif Ali Zardari of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan will pay a state visit to China from February 4 to 8, a foreign ministry spokesperson announced here on Monday.

