Pakistani president to visit China
(Xinhua) 09:40, February 03, 2025
BEIJING, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President Asif Ali Zardari of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan will pay a state visit to China from February 4 to 8, a foreign ministry spokesperson announced here on Monday.
