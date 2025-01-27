Discover the unique charm of China's Spring Festival with Xi!

January 27, 2025

The Spring Festival is the most important holiday for the Chinese people, symbolizing the start of the traditional Chinese Lunar New Year. In 2024, it was inscribed on UNESCO's intangible cultural heritage list. Before the Spring Festival, President Xi Jinping often engages with the community, celebrating the New Year alongside the people and embracing local traditions. The Spring Festival is a celebration for both China and the world. Join President Xi as we discover the unique charm of this festive occasion and warmly welcome the Year of the Snake!

