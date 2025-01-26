Xi extends Spring Festival greetings to all Chinese during inspection tour

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, talks with local people while visiting a food market in Shenyang, capital city of northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

SHENYANG, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping has extended Spring Festival greetings to Chinese people of all ethnic groups, compatriots in Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, as well as overseas Chinese during an inspection trip to the northeastern province of Liaoning from Wednesday to Friday.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, wished all Chinese people happiness and health, and the country peace and prosperity in the upcoming Year of the Snake.

The Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, falls on Jan. 29 this year. It is the most important holiday on the Chinese calendar and an occasion for family reunions.

For more than a decade, Xi, as the Party and the state's top leader, has made it a tradition to spend time with ordinary people, especially those in difficulties, during the holiday season.

On Wednesday afternoon, Xi made his first stop at Zhujiagou Village, administered by the city of Huludao. Having suffered severe flooding in August last year, the village launched post-disaster reconstruction and 41 affected households moved into new residences before the start of winter.

At the entrance to the village, Xi looked at the affected areas, asking in detail about the summer flooding and the relocation of villagers at that time, as well as the subsequent relief work. He urged local officials to ensure the villagers stay warm throughout the winter.

During visits to two village households, the president inspected the structural integrity of their homes, checked their preparations for holiday celebrations, and asked whether government subsidies for rebuilding had been adequately provided. He also inquired about the villagers' main sources of income.

Noting that natural disasters had hit a number of regions across China during the past year, Xi said: "As the Spring Festival draws near, on behalf of the Party Central Committee, I extend sincere regards and festive greetings to all those affected and those working on the frontlines of post-disaster reconstruction!"

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, learns about measures in place to optimize public services as well as details of progress made in improving people's life while visiting a residential community in Shenyang, capital city of northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

On Thursday morning, Xi went to the provincial capital Shenyang, where he talked with merchants and customers at a food market to learn about the market supply during the holiday season.

He later visited a residential community in Shenyang, and acknowledged the significant improvements in living conditions following a general revamping there.

At the community service center, Xi joined residents who were writing Spring Festival couplets, while children were tying Chinese knots that symbolize auspiciousness. He also enjoyed a Chinese bamboo flute performance, encouraging the performers to further promote fine traditional Chinese culture.

Before leaving, Xi waved to the crowd and extended festive greetings. "Having a good Spring Festival means a great start to the new year," he told the residents.

MODERNIZATION, REVITALIZATION

Inspecting a cold rolling mill of Bensteel Group in the city of Benxi on Thursday afternoon, Xi said that the manufacturing sector should keep pursuing higher-standard, smarter, and more eco-friendly development, and make more technology-intensive products with higher added value.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a cold rolling mill of Bensteel Group in Benxi City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

After listening to the work report from local officials of Liaoning on Friday morning, Xi urged the province, which already has a relatively complete industrial system, to accelerate the modernization of this system.

Traditional industries should strengthen industrial foundation reengineering and seek breakthroughs on major technologies and equipment to continuously boost core competitiveness, he said, while also highlighting the importance of ecological protection.

The full revitalization of Northeast China relies fundamentally on reform and opening up, and more efforts should be made to strengthen the rule of law in government operations and optimize the business environment, Xi added, urging officials to improve their capabilities and performance in line with the country's further opening up.

Noting that Liaoning is rich in agricultural resources and has a solid foundation for development, Xi said the province should adhere to the integrated development of urban and rural areas.

He also stressed enhancing cultural confidence and strength, unswervingly upholding the leadership of the Party and exercising full and rigorous Party self-governance.

Xi urged more efforts to care for disadvantaged groups, ensure smooth transportation, provide sufficient market supplies, enrich people's cultural life, and strengthen workplace safety during the holiday season.

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, accompanied Xi on the inspection tour.

