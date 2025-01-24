Feature: Xi sits down with family in flood-affected village ahead of Spring Festival

Chinese President Xi Jinping talks with villagers in Zhujiagou Village, Suizhong County of Huludao City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 22, 2025.

SHENYANG, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday sat down with a family in a village affected by floods in the northeastern Liaoning Province during an inspection tour shortly before the Spring Festival.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, went into the home of Wang Baowei in Zhujiagou Village where he checked the structure and quality of the house, which was rebuilt after the disaster.

The village is under the administration of Huludao, one of the hardest-hit cities during summer floods in Liaoning in 2024. The floods severely damaged farmland, houses, farming facilities and transportation infrastructure, affecting more than 400,000 people.

Braving the cold, Xi reached the village after an hour-long journey along mountainous roads and inspected the progress made in post-disaster restoration.

Sitting down with Wang's family, Xi asked them about the value of properties lost in the floods, government subsidies for new house construction, the family's income and young people's employment.

Wang told Xi that he did not expect to move into such a bright new house so quickly.

Reiterating the principle that people should always come first, Xi said helping those affected by disasters is what the Party and government should do.

When asked about his expectations, Wang said he hopes his family will lead a better life.

"Your hopes are our hopes," Xi stated, urging everyone to work together to build a better future.

Xi told villagers at Zhujiagou that the people can always count on the Party and the government in their most difficult times.

"Huludao suffered severe flooding last year. I have been concerned about you," Xi said.

The Spring Festival, which falls on Jan. 29 this year, is the most important holiday on the Chinese calendar and an occasion for family reunions.

For more than a decade, Xi, as the Party and the state's top leader, has made it a tradition to spend time with ordinary people, especially those in difficulties, during the holiday season.

"At the beginning of a new year, my greatest concern is still for those in need -- how they are eating, how they are living, and whether they can have a good New Year and a good Spring Festival," Xi once said.

At Zhujiagou, Xi told the villagers: "I come to see you before the Spring Festival. What I've seen today makes me feel relieved."

Xi said though many natural disasters occurred across the country last year, it is his firm belief that restoration and reconstruction in the affected areas would yield good results.

Chinese President Xi Jinping visits the villagers who have moved into their new houses in Zhujiagou Village, Suizhong County of Huludao City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 22, 2025.

Chinese President Xi Jinping visits the villagers in Zhujiagou Village, Suizhong County of Huludao City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 22, 2025.

