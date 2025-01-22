Xi says China, Russia should jointly defend UN-centered int'l system

Xinhua) 09:06, January 22, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping talked with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a video meeting on Tuesday, saying China and Russia should jointly defend the UN-centered international system and the outcomes of World War Two (WWII) victory.

Xi noted that this year marks the 80th anniversary of the victories of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression, the Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War and the World Anti-Fascist War, as well as the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations (UN).

China and Russia should take this as an opportunity to jointly defend the UN-centered international system and the victory of WWII, promote all countries' adherence to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, uphold the universally recognized basic norms governing international relations, and practice true multilateralism, Xi stressed.

