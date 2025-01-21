Xi extends festive greetings to non-CPC personages

General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Xi Jinping, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, takes part in an annual gathering with non-CPC personages ahead of the Spring Festival at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Jan 20, 2025. The event was also attended by Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, and Cai Qi, director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee. Both are also members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee. (Photo/Xinhua)

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has called for greater efforts from the nation's non-CPC members in boosting confidence, rallying support and building solidarity as he extended festive greetings to them before this year's Spring Festival, which falls on Jan 29.

He greeted leaders of the nation's eight non-CPC political parties and the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, personages without party affiliation, and other members of the united front at a gathering held in Beijing on Monday.

In 2025, the nation must put in place more proactive and effective macro policies, stay committed to high-quality development, pursue a high level of self-reliance in science and technology and maintain a sound momentum in socioeconomic development, said Xi, who is also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission.

He highlighted the need to fulfill the targets and tasks set out in the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25) and lay a solid foundation for the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30).

Cai Dafeng, chairman of the Central Committee of the China Association for Promoting Democracy, spoke at the gathering on behalf of non-CPC members.

Xi reviewed the nation's major progress last year, including GDP growth of 5 percent year-on-year, key breakthroughs in cutting-edge science and technology, and concrete measures taken to guarantee public well-being.

The nation's non-CPC parties and those without party affiliation have actively contributed their insights and enhanced democratic oversight, helping the CPC in scientific decision-making and effective policy implementation.

The All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, meanwhile, has facilitated the implementation of supportive policies for the private sector and devoted considerable efforts to promoting the healthy development of the private economy, he added.

Xi put forward expectations for non-CPC members, including conducting in-depth research and political consultation on the further deepening of comprehensive reform, promotion of high-quality development and the making of the 15th Five-Year Plan.

The All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce should lead the way for individuals from the private sector to maintain their enthusiasm for entrepreneurship, boost their confidence in development, and guide private companies in developing modern corporate systems with Chinese characteristics, he said.

Xi highlighted the importance for non-CPC members to elevate their capacities in assuming their duties, saying that they should be encouraged to remain true to their original aspirations and missions and carry forward fine traditions.

