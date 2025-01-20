Xi chairs CPC leadership meeting to review reports, opinions

Xinhua) 14:31, January 20, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Monday chaired a meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

The meeting reviewed a report from the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee after it heard and discussed the work reports of the leading Party members' groups of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, the State Council, the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuratorate, as well as the work report of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee.

Also reviewed at the meeting were opinions on comprehensively promoting ecological protection and high-quality development in the Yellow River Basin.

