Xi says ready to push for new achievements in building China-Vietnam community with a shared future

Xinhua) 14:23, January 18, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Saturday that he is ready to work with Vietnamese leaders to deepen strategic mutual trust, strengthen practical cooperation, and push for new achievements in building a China-Vietnam community with a shared future of strategic significance.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when exchanging congratulations with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam and Vietnamese President Luong Cuong over the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

