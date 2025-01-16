Home>>
Xi, Prince Albert II of Monaco exchange congratulatory messages over 30th anniversary of China-Monaco diplomatic ties
(Xinhua) 15:00, January 16, 2025
BEIJING, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prince Albert II of Monaco on Thursday exchanged congratulatory messages to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of China-Monaco diplomatic ties.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
