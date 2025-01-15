Home>>
Xi's article on further deepening reform comprehensively to be published
(Xinhua) 16:02, January 15, 2025
BEIJING, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on further deepening reform comprehensively will be published on Thursday.
The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's second issue of Qiushi Journal, the flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.
