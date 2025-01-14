Home>>
Xi extends congratulations to Joseph Aoun on assuming presidency of Lebanon
(Xinhua) 16:54, January 14, 2025
BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday sent a congratulatory message to Joseph Aoun on assuming the presidency of Lebanon.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Party deepens self-reform to advance path
- Xi meets Grenadian PM, calls for advancing bilateral ties
- Xi's special envoy attends Venezuelan president's inauguration
- Xi urges high-quality audit-based oversight to promote economic, social development
- Xi calls on young artists to ensure Peking Opera keeps shining
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.