Xi extends congratulations to Joseph Aoun on assuming presidency of Lebanon

(Xinhua) 16:54, January 14, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday sent a congratulatory message to Joseph Aoun on assuming the presidency of Lebanon.

