Xi calls on young artists to ensure Peking Opera keeps shining

January 10, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged young artists to ensure that traditional Peking Opera remains vibrant and relevant in the modern era.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a reply letter to young artists of China's National Peking Opera Company.

Peking Opera, a UNESCO-recognized cultural heritage dating back over 200 years, is a performance art incorporating singing, reciting, acting and martial arts.

Xi called on the artists to uphold virtue and artistic excellence, and remain true to tradition while embracing innovation.

Xi extended his congratulatory greetings and warm regards to all the performers and staff of the company on its 70th anniversary.

Xi noted that since its founding, the company has delivered numerous classic performances and nurtured a rich pool of talented artists.

He expressed his hope that the company, at a new starting point, would continue to play a vital role in promoting the art form and contribute to the building of a culturally strong nation.

The National Peking Opera Company traces its origins to the China Peking Opera Company, established in January 1955, with renowned artist Mei Lanfang serving as its first president. The company adopted its current name in 2007.

The company's young artists recently wrote to Xi to share their efforts in passing down Peking Opera traditions. They pledged their dedication to advancing the art form and promoting China's rich cultural heritage.

