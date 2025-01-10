Xi tells young artists to keep Peking Opera shining with times

Xinhua) 14:01, January 10, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has encouraged young artists to keep traditional Peking Opera shining with the times.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, expressed the view in a reply letter to young artists of China's National Peking Opera Company.

Xi called on the artists to uphold virtue and artistic excellence, and remain true to tradition while embracing innovation.

