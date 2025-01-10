Xi urges law societies to better play their role as bridges

Xinhua) 13:36, January 10, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged law societies to play a better role as bridges in a letter sent to the ninth congress of the China Law Society, which opened on Friday.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, called for breaking new ground in the cause of law societies.

Acknowledging the role of law societies in comprehensively advancing law-based governance, Xi said they must uphold the Party's overall leadership and continue to serve the broader goals of both the Party and the country.

He urged law societies at all levels to make concrete efforts in advancing legal research, supporting the practice of the rule of law, raising public awareness and training legal professionals.

Legal scholars and practitioners should consolidate confidence in the rule of law and devote themselves to the crucial task of advancing law-based governance, said Xi.

Chen Wenqing, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, spoke at the opening of the congress.

It is hoped that legal professionals will do a solid work in ensuring sound legislation, strict law enforcement, impartial administration of justice and society-wide adherence to the law, and make contributions to advancing Chinese modernization, said Chen.

Wang Chen, director of the China Law Society, chaired the meeting and delivered a work report.

The meeting also awarded exemplary groups and individuals in the law society system nationwide.

