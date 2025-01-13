Xi's special envoy attends Venezuelan president's inauguration

Xinhua) 09:09, January 13, 2025

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (R) meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping's special envoy Wang Dongming, also vice chairperson of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, in Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 10, 2025. Wang attended here the inauguration of Maduro at the invitation of the Venezuelan government on Friday. Maduro met with Wang at the presidential palace after the inauguration. (Presidency of Venezuela/Handout via Xinhua)

CARACAS, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's special envoy Wang Dongming attended here the inauguration of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro at the invitation of the Venezuelan government on Friday.

Maduro met with Wang, also vice chairperson of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, at the presidential palace after the inauguration.

Wang conveyed cordial greetings and good wishes from Xi to Maduro and congratulated him on his re-election as president of Venezuela.

Wang said that in September 2023, Xi and Maduro jointly announced the elevation of China-Venezuela relations to an all-weather strategic partnership, leading bilateral relations into a new era.

Last year, the two sides solemnly celebrated the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, and the friendship between the two countries has been more deeply rooted in the hearts of the two peoples, Wang said.

China is willing to work with Venezuela to continue to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, consolidate and develop the traditional friendship, and push forward bilateral relations for the benefit of the two peoples, Wang said.

Maduro asked Wang to convey his highest respect and sincere greetings to Xi, and extended his gratitude to Xi for sending a special envoy to attend the inauguration ceremony of his new term.

Venezuela attaches great importance to developing China-Venezuela all-weather strategic partnership, and firmly supports China in safeguarding its core interests, Maduro said, adding that Venezuela stands ready to join hands with China to advance practical cooperation in various fields, strengthen the exchange of governance experience, and lift bilateral ties to a new level.

