Xi meets Grenadian PM in Beijing

Xinhua) 10:44, January 13, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Prime Minister of Grenada Dickon Mitchell, who is on an official visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Prime Minister of Grenada Dickon Mitchell in Beijing on Monday.

Mitchell extended sincere condolences to the Chinese government and people over the recent earthquake in Dingri County in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.

Xi expressed his appreciation for that. Noting that this earthquake occurred in a high-altitude area, Xi said China has completed rescue and temporary resettlement work in the shortest possible time and will carry out reconstruction work as quickly as possible.

"The Chinese government is confident and capable of achieving victory in earthquake relief," Xi said.

Xi noted that in recent years, China-Grenada relations have developed steadily, with the two sides treating each other with mutual respect and equality, consolidating political mutual trust, achieving fruitful results in practical cooperation in various fields, and deepening the friendship between the two peoples.

China is willing to work with Grenada to enhance the synergy of development strategies and push for more outcomes of bilateral cooperation to better benefit the two peoples, Xi added.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Prime Minister of Grenada Dickon Mitchell, who is on an official visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)