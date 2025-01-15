Xi calls China-EU partnership one of mutual achievement

BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- There exists no clash of fundamental interests or geopolitical conflicts between China and the European Union (EU), making them partners that can contribute to each other's success, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday.

Xi made the remarks during a phone conversation with European Council President Antonio Costa.

In the phone call, Xi extended his congratulations once again to Costa on assuming the presidency of the European Council, noting that this year marks the 50th anniversary of China-EU diplomatic relations, an important milestone that serves as both a point of continuity and a new starting point.

The history of China-EU relations demonstrates that as long as both sides uphold mutual respect, treat each other as equals, and engage in candid dialogue, they can advance cooperation and make significant achievements, Xi said.

Xi said that like-mindedness makes for partnership, and seeking common ground while respecting differences also defines partnership.

The key lies in respecting each other's choice of social systems and development paths, as well as each other's core interests and major concerns, Xi said, adding that China has always regarded Europe as an important pole in a multipolar world, firmly supported European integration, and backed the EU's pursuit of strategic autonomy.

Both sides should summarize the experiences of China-EU relations, draw important lessons, jointly safeguard the political foundation of their relations, and advance their relationship, so as to bring greater benefits to the peoples of China and Europe and contribute more stability and certainty to an increasingly turbulent international landscape.

Over the past 50 years, China-EU relations have not only contributed to their respective development but also made significant contributions to global peace and prosperity, Xi said, adding that the more severe and complex the international situation becomes, the more China and Europe should adhere to the original aspirations of their diplomatic ties.

Calling on both sides to strengthen strategic communication, enhance strategic mutual trust, and uphold their partnership, Xi said that China remains confident in the EU and hopes the EU will also prove to be a trustworthy cooperation partner for China.

The economic and trade cooperation between China and the EU is mutually complementary and beneficial, with both sides serving as defenders of the multilateral trading system, Xi said, adding that the two sides have already formed a strong economic symbiotic relationship.

Noting that China remains committed to high-quality development and high-level opening up, Xi said that it will bring new opportunities for China-EU cooperation.

The two sides should expand mutual openness, consolidate existing cooperation mechanisms, and foster new growth points in their cooperation, Xi said.

Both sides should also ensure the success of activities celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties, enhance cultural exchanges and people-to-people interactions, encourage mutual visits between their people, and support local exchanges and educational cooperation, so as to strengthen the foundation of public goodwill in China-EU relations, Xi added.

For his part, Costa said that 2025 marks an important year for EU-China relations. The EU side is willing to work with China to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relations, enhance dialogue and communication, deepen strategic mutual trust, strengthen the partnership, and open up a brighter future for EU-China relations, he added.

The EU is ready to properly address economic and trade differences with China through dialogue and consultation, Costa said.

Both the EU and China respect the principles of the UN Charter, uphold multilateralism, safeguard free trade, and oppose bloc confrontation, and they should cooperate rather than compete, he said.

In this era full of challenges, the world needs closer EU-China cooperation to tackle global challenges such as climate change, and to contribute to world peace, stability and development, Costa said.

The two sides also exchanged views on issues such as Ukraine, with Xi elaborating on China's principled position of promoting peace talks.

