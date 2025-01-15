Xi says China supports European integration, EU strategic autonomy

Xinhua) 08:42, January 15, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- China has always regarded Europe as an important pole in a multipolar world, firmly supported European integration, and backed the European Union (EU)'s pursuit of strategic autonomy, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.

Xi made the remarks during a phone conversation with European Council President Antonio Costa.

The history of China-EU relations demonstrates that as long as both sides uphold mutual respect, treat each other as equals, and engage in candid dialogue, they can advance cooperation and make significant achievements, Xi said.

