Xi holds phone talks with Vietnam's top leader To Lam
(Xinhua) 08:54, January 16, 2025
BEIJING, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, held a phone conversation on Wednesday with To Lam, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee.
