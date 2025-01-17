Book about Xi's thoughts on Party building published

Xinhua) 08:24, January 17, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- A book introducing the thoughts of Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Party building has been published and distributed nationwide.

The Organization Department of the CPC Central Committee organized the compilation of the book, which was published by the Party Building Books Publishing House.

Since the 18th National Congress of the CPC in 2012, Xi has put forward a series of new concepts, thoughts and strategies for Party self-governance as well as for strengthening the Party, highlighting the theme of advancing full and rigorous Party self-governance, according to an official statement released on Thursday.

The book systematically expounds the essence, connotations and requirements of Xi's thoughts on Party building, and comprehensively demonstrates the creative contributions that Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era has made to improving Party building, according to the statement.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)