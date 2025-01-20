Xiplomacy: "Pearl of Indian Ocean" shines with Belt and Road cooperation

This photo taken on Oct. 26, 2024 shows a view of Port City Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Port City Colombo/Handout via Xinhua)

COLOMBO, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- Sri Lanka and China enjoy a robust partnership in Belt and Road cooperation. The recent meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in Beijing has given a fresh boost to the practical cooperation between the two countries within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The visit, Dissanayake's first since taking office, successfully deepened traditional ties, expanded high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and delivered benefits to the two peoples.

The two countries should have a keen grasp of bilateral relations from a strategic perspective and jointly build a China-Sri Lanka community with a shared future, Xi said when holding talks with Dissanayake on Wednesday.

SHAPING THE FUTURE

During Wednesday's talks between the two heads of state, the BRI was a key topic.

China will actively support Sri Lanka in focusing on economic development, and the two countries should jointly foster new highlights in high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, as well as cooperation in modern agriculture, digital economy and marine economy, Xi said.

For his part, Dissanayake said Sri Lanka is committed to enhancing regional connectivity through Belt and Road cooperation. He also encouraged more Chinese firms to invest and do business in his country.

In recent years, high-quality Belt and Road cooperation between the two sides has been fruitful, adding luster to the "Pearl of the Indian Ocean." Flagship Belt and Road projects like the Colombo International Container Terminal highlight the ongoing success of the partnership.

Photo taken on Oct. 6, 2021 shows the world's largest container vessel "Ever Ace" at the Colombo Port in the Sri Lankan capital. (Photo by Ajith Perera/Xinhua)

Located at the Port of Colombo, the terminal has seen continuous upgrades, boosting its throughput from under 600,000 TEUs to 3.35 million TEUs in 2024, and driving the port's expansion.

Similarly, Hambantota Port, once a small fishing village, has been transformed into a thriving industrial hub. The port has reached one milestone after another in throughput and cruise ship arrivals. Regular equipment upgrades, expanding container operations, and steady progress on the port's industrial park are driving economic growth.

Jeevan Premasara, senior general manager at Hambantota International Port Group, said the port is not only creating more jobs for the local community but also laying a strong foundation for the future development of Sri Lanka's port industry.

RISING HOPES FROM THE SEA

From a high vantage point in Colombo, a breakwater curves around the coastline of Colombo Port City, like an arm embracing the shore.

The project was launched during Xi's 2014 visit. It has given rise to a thriving city over the past decade.

A view of the Colombo Port City is seen in Sri Lanka, March 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

On Jan. 10, the marina commercial project in Port City broke ground. Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath noted that this development would fill a gap in high-end maritime services in South Asia, attracting tourists and boosting Sri Lanka's regional tourism and investment appeal.

Port City's transformation is not just physical but generational. For young Sri Lankans like Sithmi Maligaspe, who has been part of the project for over a year, its importance lies in its potential to retain talent. "Only by keeping our youth can this country achieve better development," Maligaspe said. Many young Sri Lankans, eager for greater opportunities, are now learning Chinese to tap into advanced industries and management models.

Harsha Amarasekera, chairman of the Colombo Port City Economic Commission, envisions the city as a powerful engine for Sri Lanka's economic growth, as well as a regional financial and industrial hub.

As Yasiru Ranaraja, founding director of the Belt and Road Initiative Sri Lanka, put it, "Such Belt and Road cooperation projects have allowed the people of Sri Lanka to see the hope for the future rising from the sea." He looks forward to further cooperation with China in infrastructure, energy and agricultural modernization.

MAKING REAL DIFFERENCE

The 100-rupee note in wild circulation in Sri Lanka features the China-built Puttalam Coal Power Plant, a key Belt and Road project. Located on the Kalpitiya Peninsula, about 130 km north of Colombo, the plant provides power to countless homes across the country.

Since it began operation, the power plant has generated about 40 percent of Sri Lanka's electricity, helping to alleviate a long-standing shortage. It also adheres to strict environmental standards, controlling emissions through various measures, according to site manager Li Wenfeng.

The dynamic Belt and Road cooperation is making real difference in the lives of the Sri Lankan people.

In Sri Lanka's northwestern province of Makandura, Chinese agricultural experts have shared modern techniques with local farmers, building lasting friendships.

In areas affected by chronic kidney disease due to unsafe drinking water, experts from the Chinese Academy of Sciences have established a water technology center to ensure safe water for communities.

The China-funded Matara-Beliatta railway extension, Sri Lanka's first new railway since 1948, is enhancing public transport and marking a new chapter in the nation's rail history.

Women in traditional costumes wait to experience the Matara-Beliatta railway line at the Matara Railway Station in Sri Lanka, April 8, 2019. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

Sri Lanka and China have a long history of friendship, and recent cultural exchanges and cooperation have deepened the traditional bond. "I am confident that this will better benefit the peoples of both countries," said Jinith De Silva, president of the Sri Lanka China Society.

