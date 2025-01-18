Xi says ready to push for building China-Vietnam community with a shared future

Xinhua) 15:13, January 18, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Saturday that he is ready to work with Vietnamese leaders to deepen strategic mutual trust, strengthen practical cooperation, and push for new achievements in building a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when exchanging congratulations with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam and Vietnamese President Luong Cuong over the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

Xi said that China and Vietnam, two friendly socialist neighbors, represents a community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties 75 years ago, the two sides have fought side by side and supported each other in their struggle for national independence and liberation, Xi said, adding that "So profound is the friendship between Vietnam and China, because we are both comrades and brothers" has become the most vivid portrayal of the relations between the two parties and countries.

In advancing socialism, the two sides have learned from each other and forged ahead hand in hand, thereby deepening their comprehensive strategic cooperation, he said, adding that China and Vietnam share the same ideals and pursue a shared future, which is the most striking feature of the relations between the two parties and countries.

Recalling his successful visit to Vietnam in 2023, Xi said that the two sides pledged to work for a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, raising up the relations between the two parties and countries to a new stage.

As changes of the world, of the times and of history are unfolding in unprecedented ways, Xi said, China and Vietnam continuing to follow in good faith the path of socialism has a bearing on the future of the two parties and countries as well as the future of the global socialist cause, and is of great significance to the peace, stability, development and prosperity of the region and the world at large.

Xi said that he attaches great importance to the growth of bilateral relations and is willing to work with Vietnamese leaders to take the opportunity of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties and the China-Vietnam Year of People-to-People Exchanges, keep in mind the original mission and forge ahead on the new journey toward socialist modernization, so as to deliver more benefits to the two peoples and make important contributions to revitalizing the world socialist cause as well as pushing for human development and progress.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)