Xi extends Spring Festival greetings to non-CPC personages

Xinhua) 07:58, January 21, 2025

General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Xi Jinping, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, takes part in an annual gathering with non-CPC personages ahead of the Spring Festival at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 20, 2025. The event was also attended by Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, and Cai Qi, director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee. Both are also members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Monday extended festive greetings to people from non-CPC political parties and the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce (ACFIC), personages without party affiliation, and other members of the united front ahead of the Spring Festival.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, sent the greetings when he took part in an annual gathering with non-CPC personages at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. The Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Jan. 29 this year.

Reviewing the achievements of 2024, Xi said that China had overcome difficulties to forge ahead, accomplishing the year's major objectives and tasks for economic and social development.

"We have guided all sectors at all levels to correctly grasp favorable conditions and handle unfavorable factors, maintained strategic resolve, and strengthened our confidence in victory," he said.

Xi noted that China had effectively implemented various policies, introduced a package of incremental measures, and steadily promoted high-quality development.

The economy has shown signs of recovery, achieving a 5-percent GDP growth, he added.

A series of new breakthroughs have been made at the forefront of science and technology, significantly driving the development of new quality productive forces, Xi observed.

He highlighted efforts in further comprehensively deepening reform, maintaining world peace and stability, promoting human development and progress, and improving Party and government conduct.

Xi also emphasized the robust development of the cause of multiparty cooperation.

Xi said China will implement more proactive and impactful macro policies, focus on high-quality development and promote greater self-reliance and strength in science and technology to maintain sound momentum for social and economic development in 2025.

Xi called on non-CPC political parties, the ACFIC, and personages without party affiliation to focus on the central tasks, serve the overall interests of the country, and leverage their respective strengths to more broadly rally support, build consensus, and pool wisdom and strength.

He stressed that efforts should be made in 2025 to successfully accomplish the targets set in the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) and lay a solid foundation for the next five years.

Xi expressed the expectation that non-CPC personages will pool all positive elements to advance development, and actively contribute to further deepening reform comprehensively, promoting high-quality development and formulating the proposal on the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030).

He also emphasized focusing on critical and difficult problems when engaging in the supervision of the protection of the Yangtze River ecosystem.

The ACFIC should guide the private sector to maintain their enthusiasm for entrepreneurship, bolster confidence in development, and establish and improve the modern corporate system with distinctive Chinese features, Xi said.

The event was also attended by Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, and Cai Qi, director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee. Both are also members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)