Xi visits flood-affected residents in northeast China

Xinhua) 08:01, January 23, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits the villagers who have moved into their new houses and inquires about the quality of the reconstructed homes and whether their daily living conditions are adequate, in Zhujiagou Village, Suizhong County of Huludao City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 22, 2025. Xi braved the cold to visit people affected by floods in the village in northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

SHENYANG, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Wednesday braved the cold to visit people affected by floods in a village in northeast China's Liaoning Province.

Xi made the trip to the village of Zhujiagou, under the administration of Suizhong County, Huludao City, ahead of the Spring Festival, the most important festival for the Chinese people, which falls on Jan. 29 this year.

Huludao was one of the hardest-hit cities by summer floods in 2024.

Xi inspected the progress in post-disaster restoration and reconstruction.

Visiting the villagers who had moved into their new houses just before this winter, Xi inquired about the quality of the reconstructed homes and whether their daily living conditions were adequate.

