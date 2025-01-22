China, Russia should consolidate, expand bilateral relations: Xi

Xinhua) 09:01, January 22, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said here on Tuesday that China and Russia should consolidate and expand bilateral relations and push for in-depth development of practical cooperation.

Xi made the remarks when talking with Russian President Vladimir Putin via video meeting.

Xi stressed that in the new year, he is willing to work with Putin to continue guiding China-Russia relations towards greater heights, to cope with the uncertainties of the external environment with the stability and resilience of China-Russia relations, to jointly promote the development and revitalization of the two countries, and to uphold international fairness and justice.

He called on the two sides to continue deepening strategic coordination, firming up mutual support, and safeguarding the legitimate interests of the two countries.

