Home>>
China to work with Russia for greater SCO development: Xi
(Xinhua) 09:04, January 22, 2025
BEIJING, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- As the rotating chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), China is willing to work with Russia and other member states to usher in a new phase of SCO featuring higher-quality development and greater responsibility, said Chinese President Xi Jinping when talking with Russian President Vladimir Putin via video meeting on Tuesday.
Xi also called on the two countries to jointly advance greater BRICS cooperation and write a new chapter of unity and self-improvement for the Global South.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Book on Xi Jinping Thought on Ecological Civilization published
- Xi speaks with Putin, calling on China, Russia to uphold int'l fairness, justice
- Xi talks with Putin via video meeting
- Xiplomacy: Understanding China's vision for better world amid complex global challenges
- Xi extends festive greetings to non-CPC personages
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.