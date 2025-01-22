China to work with Russia for greater SCO development: Xi

January 22, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- As the rotating chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), China is willing to work with Russia and other member states to usher in a new phase of SCO featuring higher-quality development and greater responsibility, said Chinese President Xi Jinping when talking with Russian President Vladimir Putin via video meeting on Tuesday.

Xi also called on the two countries to jointly advance greater BRICS cooperation and write a new chapter of unity and self-improvement for the Global South.

