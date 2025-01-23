Xi says people can always count on Party, gov't in difficult times

Xinhua) January 23, 2025

SHENYANG, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said on Wednesday that the people can always count on the Party and the government in their most difficult times.

Xi made the remarks when braving the cold to visit the people affected by the summer floods of 2024 in the village of Zhujiagou, under the administration of Suizhong County in Huludao City, northeast China's Liaoning Province.

Xi also inspected the progress of post-disaster restoration and reconstruction in the village.

"Huludao suffered severe flooding last year. I have been concerned about you and come to see you before the Spring Festival," Xi told the villagers.

"What I've seen today makes me feel relieved," Xi said.

A number of natural disasters occurred across the country last year, Xi said, expressing his belief that restoration and reconstruction in the affected areas will yield good results.

"We have always put the people first," Xi said. "The people can always count on the Party and the government in their most difficult times, and we will help them overcome difficulties and rebuild their homes."

