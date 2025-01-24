Home>>
Xi inspects steelmaker in northeast China
(Xinhua) 09:56, January 24, 2025
SHENYANG, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Thursday afternoon inspected a steelmaker in Benxi City, northeast China's Liaoning Province.
Xi visited a cold rolling mill of Bensteel Group, inspected its control center and production lines, and learned about its efforts to accelerate transformation and upgrading and promote high-quality development.
