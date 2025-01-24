Xi stresses importance of steel industry, real economy

Xinhua) 13:17, January 24, 2025

SHENYANG, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said on Thursday that the steel industry is an important basic industry of the country and the real economy is the foundation of the national economy.

Xi made the remarks while visiting a cold rolling mill of Bensteel Group in Benxi City, northeast China's Liaoning Province.

He learned about the operation of the intelligent integrated control system at the control center, and inquired about the cold rolling process, technological innovation and product performance in the workshops. He also met with model workers, young technicians and staff representatives.

Bensteel, a time-honored enterprise in the country, has been revitalized through restructuring with Ansteel, improving the modern corporate system and promoting industrial transformation and upgrade, he said.

"The steel industry is an important basic industry of the country and the real economy is the foundation of the national economy," Xi said, urging continued efforts to strengthen weak links, optimize industrial structures and contribute more to Chinese modernization.

