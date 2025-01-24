Xi inspects Spring Festival market supply

Xinhua) 13:58, January 24, 2025

SHENYANG, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visited a food market in Shenyang, capital city of northeast China's Liaoning Province, on Thursday morning.

During his inspection tour in Liaoning, Xi visited Dadong non-staple food market to learn about the supplies for the upcoming Spring Festival.

At the market, children were delighted to see Xi and eagerly offered him the candy they just bought.

"I'm glad to accept your candy. You are the hope for our future. Eating your candy fills my heart with sweetness, and I hope your lives will be as sweet as candy," Xi said.

The Spring Festival, which falls on Jan. 29 this year, is the most important traditional holiday in China and an occasion for family reunions.

