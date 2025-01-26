Xi extends Spring Festival greetings to all servicemen

Xinhua) 08:02, January 26, 2025

This combo photo shows Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), speaking to representatives of troops across the military via video link, Jan. 24, 2025. Xi extended Spring Festival greetings to all servicemen of the country during his inspection tour to the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Northern Theater Command on Friday. Xi expressed sincere regards to service personnel of the PLA and the People's Armed Police Force, civilian personnel posted in the military, and members of militia and reserve forces, on behalf of the CPC Central Committee and the CMC. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

SHENYANG, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping extended Spring Festival greetings to all servicemen of the country during his inspection tour to the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Northern Theater Command on Friday.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), expressed sincere regards to service personnel of the PLA and the People's Armed Police Force, civilian personnel posted in the military, and members of militia and reserve forces, on behalf of the CPC Central Committee and the CMC.

The Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year, falls on Jan. 29 this year.

On Friday morning, Xi met with officers and soldiers of the PLA Northern Theater Command. He then spoke to representatives of troops across the military via video link.

Officers and soldiers of the troops briefed Xi in turn on their combat readiness duties and mission execution status. Xi fully acknowledged their work.

Xi said troops should bolster the enforcement of their combat readiness duties so as to effectively respond to any emergencies and safeguard national security and social stability during the holidays.

