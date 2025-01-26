Chinese leaders extend Spring Festival greetings to retired senior officials

Xinhua) 15:05, January 26, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders have visited or entrusted others to visit retired senior officials to extend greetings ahead of the Spring Festival, which falls on Jan. 29 this year.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, and other leaders wished the retired senior officials a happy Spring Festival, good health and longevity.

The retired senior officials spoke highly of the CPC Central Committee's work over the past year and voiced wholehearted support for Xi's core position on the CPC Central Committee and in the Party as a whole.

They expressed the hope that the Party, the military and the people of all ethnic groups will unite even more closely around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core to build China into a stronger country and achieve national rejuvenation through a Chinese path to modernization.

