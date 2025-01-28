Xi lauds China's solid progress despite challenges in Year of Dragon

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivers a speech at a high-level reception to ring in the Chinese New Year at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 27, 2025. The CPC Central Committee and the State Council held the reception on Monday in Beijing. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

BEIJING, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday noted solid progress the country has made in advancing Chinese modernization amid "complex and challenging" situations over the past twelve months at a high-level reception to ring in the Chinese New Year.

"In the Year of the Dragon, we demonstrated vitality and a can-do spirit. We endured storms and saw the rainbow," said Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission.

Faced with complex and challenging situations, China responded with composure and implemented a range of comprehensive measures, overcame difficulties and forged ahead with determination, Xi said at the reception held by the CPC Central Committee and the State Council to usher in the Year of the Snake, which begins on Jan. 29.

At the reception attended by over 2,000 people, Xi extended Spring Festival greetings to the Chinese people of all ethnic groups, compatriots in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Macao Special Administrative Region and Taiwan, and overseas Chinese.

Over the past year, China effectively implemented existing policies and proactively introduced a package of incremental policies, which helped promote the recovery of the economy, Xi said.

China achieved remarkable progress in technological and industrial innovation, with new quality productive forces forging ahead steadily. China's employment and consumer prices also remained stable, Xi said.

From a global perspective, China remained a major engine for the world's economic growth, he said.

China dealt with major natural disasters with strong and effective measures, Xi said, adding that Team China achieved its best overseas performance at the Paris Olympics and the country has injected more positive energy into safeguarding world peace and stability and promoting human development and progress.

Xi hailed the journey over the past year as "extraordinary" and the achievements "very encouraging."

"We proved once again through our hard work that no difficulty or obstacle will hold back the Chinese people in their pursuit of a better life," Xi said. "Our historical course to build a strong country and rejuvenate the nation will not be blocked."

"We will undoubtedly break new ground in reform and development as long as we strengthen our conviction and confidence, confront problems and obstacles directly, and tackle risks and challenges without hesitation," Xi added.

In 2025, China will further deepen reforms across the board, expand high-standard opening up, guard against and defuse risks in key areas and external shocks, and promote sustained economic recovery, Xi said.

Suggestions for the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) will be formulated and China will continue to strive towards grand goals, he stated.

China will continue to improve people's living standards and ensure that more benefits of modernization are shared among all the people in a more equitable way, Xi added.

The snake symbolizes wisdom and vitality in Chinese culture, Xi said, expressing his hope that Chinese people of all ethnic groups will stay confident, hopeful and forge ahead with an enterprising spirit.

Li Qiang presided over the reception. Other senior officials Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi and Han Zheng were also present at the event.

