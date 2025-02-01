Xi's article on family ties, education, values to be published

Xinhua) 08:59, February 01, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, which stresses the importance of family ties, family education and family values and traditions, will be published on Saturday.

The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's third issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

The article is based on a speech delivered by Xi in 2016 while meeting with representatives of model families across the nation.

Noting that the Chinese nation has always valued the family, the article stresses the importance of family civility and virtues and efforts to make Chinese families an important foundation for the country's development, national progress and social harmony.

It highlights the importance of family ties, saying that the future of families is closely tied to the future of the country and the nation, and calling on Chinese households to integrate their love for the family with their love for the country.

The article also stresses that great importance should be attached to family education, noting that such education should guide children to develop the trait of integrity, help them cultivate beautiful minds and ensure their healthy growth, so that they can be useful to the nation and the people when they grow up.

It calls on households to nurture and practice core socialist values, encouraging family members, especially the younger generation, to love the Party, the motherland, the people and the Chinese nation.

It also calls on all Chinese families to promote fine family values and traditions and sustain the good social ethos, and emphasizes the role of leading officials at all levels in taking the lead in this regard.

Efforts should be made to promote the forming of a new trend toward socialist family virtues featuring love for the nation, family and one another, devotion to progress and kindness, and joint contribution and mutual sharing, according to the article.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Sheng Chuyi)