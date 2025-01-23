Chinese ambassador to Kyrgyzstan presents credentials

Xinhua) 10:59, January 23, 2025

BISHKEK, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Liu Jiangping presented credentials to Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov on Wednesday.

Japarov said Kyrgyzstan always regards its relationship with China as a priority in its foreign policy. Kyrgyzstan will fully support Liu in his duties and is willing to deepen cooperation with China in various fields to benefit the peoples of both countries.

Liu said that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, the development of China-Kyrgyzstan relations is at its best historical point. Cooperation between the two countries in various fields has achieved fruitful results, and major projects such as the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway are accelerating.

As the newly appointed ambassador, Liu expressed his commitment to fully implementing the consensus reached by the two heads of state and pushing forward the development of China-Kyrgyzstan relations.

Liu assumed his position in Kyrgyzstan on Dec. 30, 2024.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)