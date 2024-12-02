Chinese foreign minister meets Kyrgyz counterpart

Xinhua) 08:57, December 02, 2024

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Kyrgyzstan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Kulubaev Zheenbek Moldokanovich, who is here to attend the fifth China-Central Asia Foreign Ministers' Meeting, in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

CHENGDU, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday met with Kulubaev Zheenbek Moldokanovich, Kyrgyzstan's minister of foreign affairs, in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that the fresh outcomes of bilateral practical cooperation fully demonstrate the huge potential of bilateral cooperation.

Wang called on the two sides to carry forward the fine tradition of mutual respect and support, deepen strategic mutual trust, expand mutually beneficial cooperation, and take the China-Kyrgyzstan comprehensive strategic partnership for a new era to a new level.

Kulubaev, who is here to attend the fifth China-Central Asia Foreign Ministers' Meeting, said Kyrgyzstan looks forward to preparing for the next stage of high-level exchanges with China, establishing a high-level strategic dialogue mechanism, and expanding cooperation in various fields.

