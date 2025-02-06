Kyrgyz president lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes on Tian'anmen Square in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:59, February 06, 2025

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

