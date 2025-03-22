Feature: China's sprint sensation Ailixier seeks patience, breakthroughs

13:35, March 22, 2025 By He Leijing ( Xinhua

NANJING, March 21 (Xinhua) -- In a moment of quiet reflection following his 400m heat, Ailixier Wumaier's expression was somewhat solemn, despite the deafening cheers from a packed home crowd at Nanjing's Cube.

The 18-year-old rising sprint star from China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region clocked a time of 48.73 seconds in the preliminary round, finishing fourth in his heat and missing out on the semifinals, as the 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships kicked off Friday in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province.

Ailixier's personal best for the indoor 400m stands at 45.79 seconds - also China's national record over the distance. However, his performance this time fell short by nearly three seconds.

"I had hoped to break through today, but I had some cramp in my left leg in training before the race and hadn't fully recovered. Considering the circumstances, I managed to do okay, even though I didn't meet my expectations," he said after the race.

The cheers of the home crowd only added to his mixed emotions. "I'm both excited and disappointed. It's amazing to feel the full support of the crowd, but I wanted to push harder, and yet I felt powerless," the sprinter admitted.

Ailixier had also entered the 4x400m relay final, but after much consideration, he expressed reluctance to compete, unwilling to be a burden to his teammates. "I don't want to drag anyone down," he said, hinting that he would likely withdraw from Sunday's race.

This, however, has marked a significant milestone for Ailixier - his first appearance at the World Indoor Championships in the men's 400m, and his debut at an international senior competition. Just making it this far represents a breakthrough in itself.

"My goal is to keep working hard, and in the future, represent China in more international indoor and outdoor competitions. It is my dream," he said, filled with determination.

Ailixier has repeatedly lowered China's men's 400m national record, solidifying his status as a promising young talent. In February, after returning from a training stint in Europe, he competed in two legs of the National Indoor Athletics Grand Prix, where he claimed the title in Xi'an with a season's best 47.35 seconds.

Despite his achievements, Ailixier is acutely aware of the gap between himself and the world's elite sprinters. With only two years of competitive experience, he is determined to exercise patience and learn from international stars in future competitions.

Managing his injuries has also become a crucial lesson for him at this stage in his career. "I tend to rely on sheer strength when I run, which makes me prone to injuries. I need to gradually improve my technique," he explained.

"My goal is to recover fully, stay patient, and work on my physical condition while maintaining good results and pushing past my limits. I want to make breakthroughs at this year's National Games," Ailixier said.

"Give me some time, and I can improve a lot," he added, with unwavering confidence.

