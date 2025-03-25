China's Xinjiang sees green power trading surge amid low-carbon push

March 25

URUMQI, March 25 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has reported a 74.7 percent year-on-year surge in green electricity transactions as of Monday this year, according to the regional electricity trading center.

The total trading volume has reached 5.26 billion kWh this year, hitting the 5-billion-kWh threshold eight months earlier than that projected in 2024.

Green electricity, characterized by zero or near-zero carbon dioxide emissions during production, plays a crucial role in helping companies achieve carbon neutrality and facilitating industrial transformation.

Xinjiang, rich in wind and solar resources, has surpassed 100 million kW in renewable energy capacity. This development comes as China advances its dual carbon goals of peaking carbon emissions by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2060.

