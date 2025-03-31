In pics: ethnic charm of young dancer glows on stage of Pamir Plateau

Xinhua) 08:30, March 31, 2025

Amangul Wapik (R) and her brother prepare milk tea for guests in Sarijilga Village of Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

The cultural performance troupe of Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County is renowned for its efforts in preserving local culture, creating and performing art, and facilitating cultural exchange and cooperation. Aside from giving art performances during important festivals and conducting regular performances for tourists, the troupe also engages in artistic exchanges in rural areas and communities, enriching the cultural lives of local residents.

Amangul Wapik, a 25-year-old dancer, joined the troupe in 2019. "Dancing is my passion. I particularly enjoy the joyful and carefree feelings on stage," Amangul said.

With assistance from the troupe, she has gradually developed her own performance style, blending modern and traditional dance elements through extensive training and practical performances.

From March to October each year, the troupe primarily focuses on tourism-related performances due to the rapid development of the local tourism industry. Amangul and her colleagues always give passionate performances, showcasing the rich cultural traditions of their hometown.

Amangul Wapik (L) talks with her families in Sarijilga Village of Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Amangul Wapik (C) and her colleagues stage a performance during a spring tourism activity in Tiznap Town of Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Amangul Wapik participates in the performance of a musical at a performing art center in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Amangul Wapik (1st R) talks with her relatives in Sarijilga Village of Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Amangul Wapik sprinkles flour on the right shoulder of a guest as a gesture of blessing in Sarijilga Village of Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Amangul Wapik (L) talks with her grandmother before leaving for a performance in Sarijilga Village of Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Amangul Wapik dances during a show at a performing art center in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Amangul Wapik feeds lambs in Sarijilga Village of Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Hongyan)

Amangul Wapik (front) and her colleagues stage a performance during a spring tourism activity in Tiznap Town of Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Amangul Wapik (L) and her colleagues stage a performance during a spring tourism activity in Tiznap Town of Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Amangul Wapik (C) and her colleagues stage a performance during a spring tourism activity in Tiznap Town of Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Hongyan)

Amangul Wapik (1st L) talks with her brother in Sarijilga Village of Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Hongyan)

Amangul Wapik and her colleagues rehearse for a performance in Tiznap Town of Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Hongyan)

Amangul Wapik (1st R, front) and her colleagues stage a performance during a spring tourism activity in Tiznap Town of Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Hongyan)

