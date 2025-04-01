Foreign envoys laud progress of Xinjiang

Alberto Blanco Silva (right), the Cuban ambassador to China, and his wife, Moraima Rodriguez Nuviola (left), attend an exhibition on specialty products of the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region during a reception in Beijing on Monday. (Zou Hong/China Daily)

Foreign ambassadors expressed optimism about enhanced cooperation opportunities in the development of the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region at an event held on Monday in Beijing to celebrate Eid al-Fitr.

Nurlan Yermekbayev, secretary-general of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, underscored Xinjiang's role as a vital link in regional cooperation, citing its natural advantages, abundant resources, and rich cultural diversity.

"Bordering eight of the 10 countries in the SCO family, Xinjiang, as the core area of the Belt and Road Initiative, holds vast potential for future growth," he said. "With China assuming the SCO rotating chairmanship for 2024-25, Xinjiang is expected to play a crucial role in hosting events and furthering cooperation."

On Monday, the Xinjiang regional government hosted a reception in Beijing to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. The event was attended by 70 foreign ambassadors and diplomats from 43 countries and international organizations.

Yermekbayev, who has visited Xinjiang several times, said he remains impressed by its transformation and development. "Xinjiang has made significant contributions to SCO cooperation in areas such as security, stability, and the fight against terrorism, extremism, and separatism," he said.

Farhod Arziev, Uzbekistan's ambassador to China, highlighted Xinjiang's role as Uzbekistan's primary land trade bridge with China, emphasizing the region's historical connection as it lies at the crossroads of the Silk Road.

Trade between Uzbek regions and Xinjiang exceeded $1.25 billion in 2024, particularly in sectors such as agriculture, textiles, and high technology, he said. "I am confident that further expansion of practical cooperation between Xinjiang and the regions of Uzbekistan will open up new business and investment opportunities," he added.

Khalil Hashmi, Pakistan's ambassador to China, said that Xinjiang's progress in infrastructure, green energy, the digital economy and openness to the world is evident.

"When I first visited more than 16 years ago, it was beautiful but awakening to its potential. Today, Xinjiang stands transformed — a testament to development, connectivity, and innovation. The roads are smoother, the cities more vibrant, and the smiles of the people ever more confident," he said.

Hashmi added, "As we look ahead, I see immense scope to harness and deepen our exchanges with Xinjiang in trade, tourism and people-to-people ties."

Fazeel Najeeb, ambassador of the Maldives to China, said he looks forward to visiting Xinjiang. "Although I haven't yet visited, today's exhibition on Xinjiang has sparked my interest in its enterprises and innovations, and I foresee opportunities for cooperation," he said.

Erkin Tuniyaz, chairman of the Xinjiang regional government, outlined the region's people-centered development strategy, noting that more than 77 percent of fiscal spending was allocated to public well-being. This included strengthening education and creating around 483,200 jobs in 2024.

"The aspirations of people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang for a better life will not be hindered by malicious and groundless accusations or ill-intentioned interference. Xinjiang's future is bright," he said.

He also highlighted Xinjiang's progress in international trade, with the region's trade volume surpassing 400 billion yuan ($55 billion) in 2024, covering 213 countries and regions. More than 90 percent of that trade was with BRI countries.

In 2024, Xinjiang hosted 516 delegations totaling 10,600 people, including foreign dignitaries, diplomats and entrepreneurs, according to Erkin Tuniyaz.

"This year marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. We invite everyone to take this opportunity to visit Xinjiang, explore its beauty, and experience the region firsthand," he added.

