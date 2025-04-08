Chinese scientist turns desert into oasis, boosts rural economy in NW China's Xinjiang

In China's arid northwest, where towns once fled advancing deserts, scientists are transforming barren sands into productive land, offering ecological and economic hope to local communities.

Zeng Fanjiang heads a research station of the Xinjiang Institute of Ecology and Geography under the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Qira county, Hotan prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

During his 30-year career, Zeng has developed sand-fixing technologies using salt cedars and saxoul shrubs, registering 17 patents while leading his team in the fight against desertification. Their work has boosted vegetation coverage on shifting dunes by more than 40 percent across the county, with these techniques now used throughout Xinjiang.

Zeng Fanjiang (center) examines a desert plant with students in Qira county, Hotan Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

Historically, the inhabitants of Qira county have had to relocate their settlements three times due to encroaching deserts and severe sandstorms. In 1983, recognizing the persistent threat, authorities established a research station in the county to combat desertification.

In July 1997, 31-year-old Zeng departed from Urumqi, capital of Xinjiang, for the research station, becoming the first graduate student there.

After evaluating more than 100 desert species, Zeng's team identified perennial plants like salt cedars as the most effective for stabilizing shifting sands.

They guided local communities in enhancing the county's unique wind prevention and sand fixation model. This system comprises frontline dikes to intercept shifting dunes, backed by low shrubs and grasses to stabilize the sand, and artificial shrub forests with narrow windbreak belts. This model has been widely adopted, helping transform desert-encroached areas into green oases.

In 2007, Zeng initiated a saxoul planting experiment on a field covering 5 mu (0.33 hectares). He and his team tested seven planting patterns, combining saxouls with endemic salt cedars. After three years, they found planting cistanche — a valuable medicinal herb — into saxoul roots in a specific pattern maximized economic returns. Moreover, saxoul roots could filter bitter and saline water, addressing local water quality issues.

Zeng's team also identified other economically beneficial sand-fixing plants. Through an innovative model integrating ecological conservation with industrial development, they established a 38,000-mu desert industrial park in Qira. This initiative increased the annual income of farmers and herders by over 3,000 yuan ($413) and benefited more than 200,000 people.

In 2013, Zeng was recognized as one of China's top 10 models for sand prevention and control. He emphasized the importance of balancing development with ecological protection.

Sand barriers protect the edge of the county seat of Qira county, Hotan Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo courtesy of the media convergence center of Qira county)

Starting in 2023, with support from the local forestry and grassland department, Zeng led his team in implementing a research project aimed at optimizing 500 mu of shrubland.

Over the years, Zeng guided the research station in establishing technical models for optimizing the management and sustainable use of desert plants. Their achievements have been applied across nearly 50,000 mu in Hotan and neighboring areas.

"We must sow the seeds of science," Zeng said, encouraging young researchers at the station to actively engage in science popularization so more people can understand the stories behind sand prevention and control efforts and embrace environmental protection concepts.

The station now serves as both a national science education center and a regional hub promoting scientific spirit throughout Xinjiang.

