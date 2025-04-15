Two Chinese referees to officiate at 2025 FIFA Club World Cup

GENEVA, April 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese referee Ma Ning and video match official Fu Ming have been appointed to officiate at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, according to a list released by FIFA on Monday.

The world football governing body has named 35 referees, 58 assistant referees, and 24 video match officials for its new flagship club competition, which will be held from June 14 to July 13 in the United States.

FIFA Referees Committee chairman Pierluigi Collina said that it would be a "privilege" for those chosen to officiate at the very first edition of the 32-team FIFA Club World Cup: "As every new competition starts, the selected referees are among those who have the privilege to be part of this for the first time, so I'm sure that all the match officials will be thrilled."

FIFA also announced that it will implement new rules designed to cut down on time-wasting by goalkeepers at the Club World Cup. If a goalkeeper holds the ball for longer than eight seconds, the referee will award a corner kick to the opposing team.

In addition, referees will be equipped with body cameras on a trial basis at the FIFA Club World Cup, with live footage from these cameras being made available to fans across the world via the tournament's exclusive global broadcaster.

