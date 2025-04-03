2025 season CSL: Tianjin Jinmen Tiger vs. Beijing Guoan
Staff carry Uros Spajic of Beijing Guoan to an ambulance during the 4th round match between Tianjin Jinmen Tiger and Beijing Guoan at the 2025 season Chinese Football Super League (CSL) in north China's Tianjin, April 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
Fabio Abreu (L) of Beijing Guoan shoots during the 4th round match between Tianjin Jinmen Tiger and Beijing Guoan at the 2025 season Chinese Football Super League (CSL) in north China's Tianjin, April 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
Li Lei (R) of Beijing Guoan shoots to score during the 4th round match between Tianjin Jinmen Tiger and Beijing Guoan at the 2025 season Chinese Football Super League (CSL) in north China's Tianjin, April 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
Alberto Quiles (L) of Tianjin Jinmen Tiger shoots to score during the 4th round match between Tianjin Jinmen Tiger and Beijing Guoan at the 2025 season Chinese Football Super League (CSL) in north China's Tianjin, April 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
Uros Spajic (bottom) of Beijing Guoan loses consciousness during the 4th round match between Tianjin Jinmen Tiger and Beijing Guoan at the 2025 season Chinese Football Super League (CSL) in north China's Tianjin, April 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
Dawhan (2nd R) of Beijing Guoan competes during the 4th round match between Tianjin Jinmen Tiger and Beijing Guoan at the 2025 season Chinese Football Super League (CSL) in north China's Tianjin, April 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
Sai Erjiniao of Beijing Guoan reacts before the 4th round match between Tianjin Jinmen Tiger and Beijing Guoan at the 2025 season Chinese Football Super League (CSL) in north China's Tianjin, April 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
