China comes from behind to defeat Iraq in extra time at AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup

March 24, 2025

BANGKOK, March 22 (Xinhua) -- China came from behind twice to defeat Iraq 3-2 after extra time in its second Group B match at the AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup 2025 in Pattaya, Thailand, on Saturday.

Both teams were under pressure after losing their opening matches, with China falling 5-3 to Saudi Arabia and Iraq also suffering defeat.

Iraq opened the scoring in the fourth minute when Chinese goalkeeper Guo Wei spilled a long-range effort, allowing his opponent to tap in from close range. China found the equalizer just before the end of the first period, as Wang Jun capitalized on a defensive error during a corner, sending the ball home to make it 1-1.

The second period saw limited chances for both sides, but Iraq retook the lead in the 23rd minute through a powerful free-kick that found the top corner.

China responded early in the third period. Hao Minhui struck a volley from a throw-in to level the score again at 2-2.

With the two teams deadlocked at the end of regulation time, the match went into extra time, the first of the tournament to do so. Less than a minute into extra time, Liu Yisi intercepted a pass, drove forward, and smashed a shot into the top corner, sealing a dramatic victory for China.

China will face Japan in its final group match on Monday, while Iraq will take on Saudi Arabia.

