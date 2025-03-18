China's football team arrives in Riyadh for 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers match
Sai Erjiniao (R) of Chinese national men's football team poses with a fan at the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on March 17, 2025.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers match between China and Saudi Arabia will take place on March 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Luo Chen)
Jiang Guangtai of Chinese national men's football team arrives at the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on March 17, 2025.
Branko Ivankovic, head coach of Chinese national men's football team, arrives at the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on March 17, 2025.
Wei Shihao (front L), Baihelamu Abuduwaili (front R) arrive at the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on March 17, 2025.
Sai Erjiniao (R) of Chinese national men's football team signs autograph for a fan at the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on March 17, 2025.
Branko Ivankovic (R), head coach of Chinese national men's football team, poses with a fan at the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on March 17, 2025.
