China's football team attends training session for upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers

Xinhua) 10:30, March 19, 2025

Players of China attend a training session for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers match between Saudi Arabia and China in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Jiang Guangtai (1st L) of China attends a training session for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers match between Saudi Arabia and China in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Wang Yudong (2nd L) of China attends a training session for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers match between Saudi Arabia and China in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Goalkeeper Yan Junling of China attends a training session for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers match between Saudi Arabia and China in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Sai Erjiniao (front R) of China attends a training session for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers match between Saudi Arabia and China in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Sai Erjiniao (R) of China reacts before a training session for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers match between Saudi Arabia and China in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

