2025 season CSL match: Wuhan Three Towns FC vs. Zhejiang Greentown FC

Xinhua) 10:37, March 29, 2025

Deabeas Owusu-Sekyere (L) of Zhejiang Greentown FC shoots during the 3rd round match between Wuhan Three Towns FC and Zhejiang Greentown FC at the 2025 season Chinese Football Super League (CSL) in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Darlan (C) of Wuhan Three Towns FC competes during the 3rd round match between Wuhan Three Towns FC and Zhejiang Greentown FC at the 2025 season Chinese Football Super League (CSL) in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Darlan (2nd R) of Wuhan Three Towns FC breaks through during the 3rd round match between Wuhan Three Towns FC and Zhejiang Greentown FC at the 2025 season Chinese Football Super League (CSL) in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

Aaron Boupendza (1st L) of Zhejiang Greentown FC competes during the 3rd round match between Wuhan Three Towns FC and Zhejiang Greentown FC at the 2025 season Chinese Football Super League (CSL) in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Deabeas Owusu-Sekyere (C) of Zhejiang Greentown FC vies for a header during the 3rd round match between Wuhan Three Towns FC and Zhejiang Greentown FC at the 2025 season Chinese Football Super League (CSL) in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

Gustavo Sauer (front) of Wuhan Three Towns FC competes during the 3rd round match between Wuhan Three Towns FC and Zhejiang Greentown FC at the 2025 season Chinese Football Super League (CSL) in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

Manuel Palacios (R) of Wuhan Three Towns FC heads the ball during the 3rd round match between Wuhan Three Towns FC and Zhejiang Greentown FC at the 2025 season Chinese Football Super League (CSL) in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Lucas Possignolo (2nd L) of Zhejiang Greentown FC talks to referee during the 3rd round match between Wuhan Three Towns FC and Zhejiang Greentown FC at the 2025 season Chinese Football Super League (CSL) in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

