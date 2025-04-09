China wins 2025 CFA Team China Int'l Women's Football Tournament Yongchuan

Xinhua) 11:02, April 09, 2025

Wang Aifang (C) of China celebrates after scoring during the match between China and Thailand at 2025 CFA Team China International Women's Football Tournament Yongchuan in Chongqing, southwest China, April 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

Gold medalist Team China poses for a group photo after the match between China and Thailand at 2025 CFA Team China International Women's Football Tournament Yongchuan in Chongqing, southwest China, April 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

Zhang Xin (R) of China shoots to score during the match between China and Thailand at 2025 CFA Team China International Women's Football Tournament Yongchuan in Chongqing, southwest China, April 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Wang Yanwen (1st R) of China shoots during the match between China and Thailand at 2025 CFA Team China International Women's Football Tournament Yongchuan in Chongqing, southwest China, April 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

Gold medalist Team China poses for a group photo during the awarding ceremony after the match between China and Thailand at 2025 CFA Team China International Women's Football Tournament Yongchuan in Chongqing, southwest China, April 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

Shao Ziqin of China celebrates after scoring during the match between China and Thailand at 2025 CFA Team China International Women's Football Tournament Yongchuan in Chongqing, southwest China, April 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

Shao Ziqin (C) of China shoots to score during the match between China and Thailand at 2025 CFA Team China International Women's Football Tournament Yongchuan in Chongqing, southwest China, April 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

Shao Ziqin (2nd R) of China heads the ball to score during the match between China and Thailand at 2025 CFA Team China International Women's Football Tournament Yongchuan in Chongqing, southwest China, April 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Shao Ziqin (1st L) of China scores with a header during the match between China and Thailand at 2025 CFA Team China International Women's Football Tournament Yongchuan in Chongqing, southwest China, April 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

Gold medalist Team China poses for photos during the awarding ceremony after the match between China and Thailand at 2025 CFA Team China International Women's Football Tournament Yongchuan in Chongqing, southwest China, April 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Shao Ziqin (1st R) of China celebrates scoring with her teammates during the match between China and Thailand at 2025 CFA Team China International Women's Football Tournament Yongchuan in Chongqing, southwest China, April 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Shao Ziqin (L) of China shoots during the match between China and Thailand at 2025 CFA Team China International Women's Football Tournament Yongchuan in Chongqing, southwest China, April 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

Tang Jiali of China shoots during the match between China and Thailand at 2025 CFA Team China International Women's Football Tournament Yongchuan in Chongqing, southwest China, April 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

Gold medalist Team China poses for photos during the awarding ceremony after the match between China and Thailand at 2025 CFA Team China International Women's Football Tournament Yongchuan in Chongqing, southwest China, April 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Team Uzbekistan poses for photos at the awarding ceremony after receiving the commemorative award after the match between China and Thailand at 2025 CFA Team China International Women's Football Tournament Yongchuan in Chongqing, southwest China, April 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Bronze medalist Team Zambia poses for photos during the awarding ceremony after the match between China and Thailand at 2025 CFA Team China International Women's Football Tournament Yongchuan in Chongqing, southwest China, April 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

