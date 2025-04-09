Manchester United to play exhibition match in Hong Kong
HONG KONG, April 8 (Xinhua) -- English Premier League side Manchester United will visit Hong Kong in May to play an exhibition match against China's Hong Kong team at the Hong Kong Stadium.
The match is scheduled to kick off at 8 PM on May 30. Specific details will be revealed during a press conference on April 10, which will feature the Hong Kong team manager Ashley Westwood, Hong Kong China Football Association president Fok Kai Shan, and Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke.
Manchester United will be the fourth Premier League team to visit Hong Kong this summer, following Arsenal, Liverpool, and Tottenham Hotspur, who recently announced their pre-season plans to come in July.
The last time Manchester United visited Hong Kong was in 2013, when they defeated local team Kitchee 5-2. However, the Premier League giant has since lost its former glory, currently sitting 13th in the Premier League standings with only 10 wins after 31 matches this season.
The Red Devils' Asia tour will also include a fixture in Kuala Lumpur where they will take on ASEAN All Stars in the 84,000-capacity Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on May 28.
Photos
